Richland police capture suspect in I-20 chase - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Richland police capture suspect in I-20 chase

Posted by Mary Grace Eppes, Digital Content Director
Connect
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
RICHLAND, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Richland police were involved in a chase with a stolen vehicle.

Pearl police assisted in the chase that ended just south of I-20 on Airport Road.  

A suspect is in custody and we will update the story as soon as we get more information.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly