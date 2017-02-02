Oktibbeha County man sentenced for aggravated assault

Attorney General Jim Hood announced Thursday that a Starkville resident is going to prison after being found guilty of aggravated assault for shooting a man March 2014.

Twenty-three-year-old Tobias Coleman was sentenced Wednesday by Oktibbeha County Circuit Court Judge James T. Kitchens, Jr., for one count of aggravated assault. Coleman was convicted by an Oktibbeha County jury following a three-day trial.

Coleman was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with five of those years suspended, leaving 15 years to serve behind bars, followed by five years of post- release supervision. Coleman was also ordered to pay $500 to the Mississippi Crime Victim Compensation Fund, $1,000 in fines, and all court costs.

The assault took place March 30, 2014, at Club Rock in Oktibbeha County. An investigation revealed that Coleman shot Zacharias Blanchard of Starkville in the head, resulting in serious injury to Blanchard.

Months before the crime, a dispute between the two men led Coleman to seek revenge and shoot Blanchard at Club Rock. In the previous incident, Coleman had attempted to take a car from Blanchard at gunpoint, but the gun jammed and Blanchard took the gun from him.

The Attorney General’s Office took over the case following a recusal by the Oktibbeha County District Attorney’s Office.

