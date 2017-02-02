Ron English named Mississippi State safeties coach

Press Release from Mississippi State Athletics

Ron English, a veteran in the college coaching ranks and former head coach at Eastern Michigan, has been named Mississippi State football safeties coach, head coach Dan Mullen announced on Thursday.



English has 20 years of experience at the FBS level, including stints as defensive coordinator at Michigan, Louisville and most recently, San Jose State. A two-time Broyles Award nominee and the 2006 National Defensive Coordinator of the Year, English has appeared in nine bowl games, including three Rose Bowls.



“We are fortunate to hire someone of Ron’s caliber as safeties coach,” Mullen said. “To bring someone to our staff who has served as an FBS head coach and been a successful defensive coordinator is a tremendous asset for our program. His knowledge of the game, especially in the secondary, will complement our staff. We are excited to welcome Ron and his family to Starkville.”



“I am grateful for this opportunity to join Coach Mullen’s staff and be a part of the MSU family,” English said. “Bowl games have become the norm in Starkville, and the opportunity to coach in the Southeastern Conference with Dan and Todd Grantham is exciting. I look forward to helping our players develop and teaching the game I love.”



English comes to Starkville after serving the 2016 season as defensive coordinator at San Jose State. The Spartans ranked fourth in pass defense (188.6 ypg) in the Mountain West Conference, first in third-down conversion defense (37.6 percent), fifth in interceptions (10) and fourth in turnovers forced (19).



English spent five seasons as head coach at Eastern Michigan from 2009-13. In the last 30 years, he is one of only two EMU football coaches to be named a Mid-American Conference (MAC) Coach of the Year when he captured the honor in 2011. That squad finished with a 6-6 win-loss record, the most wins by the Eagles since 1995.



English spent the 2008 season as defensive coordinator at Louisville and prior to that was at Michigan from 2003-07 where he coached the defensive backs for his first three seasons and served as defensive coordinator in his final two seasons under legendary head coach Lloyd Carr.



In 2007, English oversaw an aggressive Michigan defense that was the nation’s eighth-ranked pass defense and 17th in pass efficiency defense. The Wolverines were also 23rd in scoring defense and 24th in total defense.



English was named Rivals.com 2006 National Defensive Coordinator of the Year during his initial season at Michigan. That Wolverine defense rated among the nation’s best, finishing first against the run, fourth in sacks, seventh in third-down defense, 10th in total defense and 15th in scoring defense.



The Michigan secondary collected 36 interceptions during his three seasons overseeing the entire corps and turned four of those picks into touchdowns. In addition, the Wolverines yielded just 37 touchdown passes by the opposition during that time, including an NCAA-leading nine in 2003.



English became the first coach in NCAA history to have two defensive backs earn consensus All-America honors in the same season, since the organization began incorporating both an offensive and defensive team in 1965. Cornerback Marlin Jackson and safety Ernest Shazor earned the recognition following the 2004 season. During his tenure on the Michigan staff he coached an All-Big Ten defensive back in every season and had two All-Conference selections in four of his five seasons.



English made an immediate impact on the Wolverine secondary during his first season as an assistant coach when Michigan tied for the national lead in fewest touchdown passes yielded with nine, and finished ninth in pass efficiency defense. The secondary collected 13 interceptions and returned two for scores.



English began his collegiate coaching career as the defensive backs coach at Mt. San Antonio College (1993) in Walnut, Calif., after coaching for one season at Ganesha High School (1992), his alma mater, in Pomona, Calif.



English also tutored the secondary for two seasons at San Diego State (1996-97) and served as the outside linebackers coach at Northern Arizona for the 1996 spring practice.



He then went on to spend five seasons (1998-2002) as an assistant football coach at Arizona State. He coached the secondary all five years with the Sun Devils, the final two years with the cornerbacks and the previous three seasons mentoring the safeties. He helped ASU to three bowl appearances: the 1999 and 2000 Aloha and 2002 Holiday bowls. His first stint at ASU was as a graduate assistant coach handling the defensive line during the 1994-95 seasons.



English was a four-year letterman (1987-90) and senior starter at safety for the California Golden Bears football squad. He also started on special teams all four seasons at Cal. English finished his career with 134 tackles and seven sacks and participated in the 1990 Copper Bowl against Wyoming. His identical twin brother, Don, also played for the Golden Bears.



A 1990 graduate of UC-Berkeley with a bachelor’s degree in social sciences, English earned his master’s degree in education administration from Arizona State in 1995.



English and his wife, Sophia have three children: Simon, Sydney and Seth.



Coaching Experience

2016: San Jose State (Defensive Coordinator)

2009-13: Eastern Michigan (Head Coach)

2008: Louisville (Defensive Coordinator)

2006-07: Michigan (Defensive Coordinator)

2003-05: Michigan (Secondary)

1998-2002: Arizona State (Secondary)

1996-97: San Diego State (Defensive Backs)

1996: Northern Arizona (Defensive Backs – spring only)

1994-95: Arizona State (Graduate Assistant)

1993: Mt. San Antonio College (Defensive Backs)

1992: Ganesha (Calif.) High School (Assistant Coach)



Bowl Games as a Coach (year indicates season)

2007: Capital One Bowl (Michigan)

2006: Rose Bowl (Michigan)

2005: Alamo Bowl (Michigan)

2004: Rose Bowl (Michigan)

2003: Rose Bowl (Michigan)

2002: Holiday Bowl (Arizona State)

2000: Aloha Bowl (Arizona State)

1999: Aloha Bowl (Arizona State)

1993: California Bowl (Mt. San Antonio College)

