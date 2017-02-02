Toddler found floating in apartment pool

A Jackson family is living a nightmare.

Wednesday night a toddler reportedly wandered off and was later found unresponsive in a pool. It happened at the Arlington Apartments on Ridgewood Road.

"Definitely heartbreaking and a tragic situation," said JPD Officer Chelsea Gross.

Just after 6 p.m. Jackson officers were called to the Arlington Apartments where a child was found by a relative floating in the pool.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart identifies him as 18-month-old Jeremiah Wade.

"The only thing that we've gathered is that the child was able to get out of the apartment and get underneath the fence," said Officer Gross. "The fence was locked, and the child was able to get underneath it".

Rocky Wilkins, a Jackson attorney, has handled a number of pool drowning cases. He said apartments must meet Red Cross Pool Safety Standards.

Those include having a shepherd's hook or curved pole for reaching someone in the pool, a life preserver and marking the shallow and deep ends.

"These cases are so tragic," said Wilkins. "They can happen very quickly, and I think it is a good practice to lock up your pool or have a cover on it.

No charges have been filed in the death investigation. Our calls to apartment management for comment have not been returned.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

