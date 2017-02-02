8 year transportation plan could cost taxpayer $3.2 Billion

Mississippi Department of Transportation Central District Commissioner Dick Hall laid out about 11,000 miles worth of highway that the department hasn't been able to maintain due to a lack of funds.

Some roads, transportation managers say, haven't been touched in over 25 years. Roads have gotten so bad 4-to-6-inch potholes have formed, a problem that requires engineers to rip out the road completely and start over.

"That's very expensive," said MDOT Executive Director, Melinda McGrath. "That's 16 to 20 times more expensive than if you catch (it) before you get those potholes."

The plan would cost taxpayers an additional $400 million per year, a total of $3.2 billion over the life of the project. Commissioner Hall says that money will have to come from lawmakers raising taxes and maybe approving a lottery.



"He's (taxpayer) going to be mad at you no matter how much the amount is," said Commissioner Hall. "If you are going to do something, if you are going to have the political courage to do something, then do what it takes to fix the problem."

The eight-year plan will go towards fixing some roadways while replacing others. That includes repairing 900 bridges around the state.

