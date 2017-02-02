No bond for triple murder suspects accused of pawnshop killings

37-year-old Joshua Garcia and 35-year-old Jamison Townsend, the couple accused of murdering a Jackson pawnshop owner and two elderly employees, then fleeing to another state, are back in Jackson police custody.

The couple remained silent as they were brought to JPD headquarters to face a judge for the first time since the murders. But friends of the victims and police had a lot to say about the what they call a heinous crime.

Townsend and Garcia ignored questions as they walked into the Jackson Police Department.

A heavy state, local and federal law enforcement presence surrounded the building to make sure the triple murder suspects wouldn't try to escape.

“We got some Information, especially as related to the male suspect that some type of escape may be in the making," said Police Chief Lee Vance. "So you are dealing with an individual that doesn't have a lot to lose.”

The couple is accused of shooting the owner of this pawn shop multiple times as well as his two employees in the head back in December and stealing several items. They then fled from the Capital City.

Police say they are also connected to several burglaries on the Gulf Coast. The fugitives were finally caught in Kansas.

During Thursday's court proceedings, a judge denied bond on all three murder charges for both suspects.

“They don't deserve bond, you can't replace three lives," said Edwin Washington, a friend of the victims. "Anything they get, they deserve it. Hell is not deep enough for them.”

Washington is the manager of the pawn shop and a close friend of the victims who were gunned down inside here. He said he will not rest until justice is served.

“Words can't describe this. It is devastating,” added Washington.

