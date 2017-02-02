Prosecution rests In Ben Allen embezzlement trial

Prosecutors rested their case this morning, calling just one witness.

Attorneys are debating whether or not Ben Allen used public funds for his personal benefit. Allen is accused of taking $487,000.00 from Downtown Jackson Partners where he serves as President.

Jackson attorney John Reeves, a former Downtown Jackson Partners board member, was the last witness to testify prosecutors. Reeves testified the money the non-profit operates off of is collected from business owners in the downtown district.

Prosecutors argue the money Allen is accused of taking came directly from taxpayers. Defense attorneys say the funds came from a voluntary association fee, paid for by local businesses, which comes with a hefty price.

"You have to pay the tax or they will take your property, whether you voted for it or not you pay it or they take it," said Reeves.

Prosecutors also contend Allen used the non-profit's accounts to pay for his wife's cell phone bill and took possession of a truck that belonged to Downtown Partners. On the stand, Mike Peters, another former board member, admitted that was done, to obtain cheaper insurance for the vehicle.

Testimony in the case continues Friday.

