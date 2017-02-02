Man convicted in 1994 murder of an Assistant Attorney General dies in prison

41-old Robert Lindsey, Jr., one of four people convicted in the 1994 murder of a state assistant attorney general, has died in prison.

Lindsey died Thursday morning at 7:50 at the hospital at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. Lindsey was serving life for the murder of Assistant Attorney General Giles Bryant.

Bryant was shot to death during a robbery in Jackson on May 14, 1994.

Lindsey was sentenced May 31, 1997, when he was 20 years old. A cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy. According to a press release from the Mississippi Department of Corrections, no foul play is suspected.

