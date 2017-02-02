3 On Your Side Investigates: What's in the Water (School Edition)

After lead scares in Flint, Michigan and the Capital City just two years ago, many remain concerned about the water coming into their homes. Experts maintain lead can have severe consequences on your health, especially for children.

Last week, 3-On-Your-Side researched every water system in the metro and found most of those systems contained lead, very small amounts, far less than is required by law to fix.

What about your child's school? In most cases, the water there hasn't even been tested.

"It is an investment in our child's future," said Madison County School District Superintendent Ronnie McGehee.

To him, it was a no-brainer after the Capital City's lead scare: test all Madison County schools to make sure they didn't have a problem, too.

"A young person's going to get thirsty, want to wash their hands, and will also eat lunch with us, so we wanted to be at the forefront of what's in our water," said McGehee.

They found two problem areas: kitchen sinks at East Flora School and Rosa Scott School both had levels that were abnormal but below the EPA's actionable limit of 15 parts per billion.

"We took some filters and put them on those, so we addressed that," McGehee said.

In 2016, months after several Jackson homes had high lead concentrations, Jackson Public Schools tested six of its schools for the poison, some more than once, in May, July and August.

Exclusive documents obtained by 3 On Your Side show 49 locations tested at five schools in July; of those, more than one-third was over the EPA's limit.

The battery of tests also showed the problem seemed to get worse.

In May, 43 percent of Clausell Elementary's samples tested higher than the EPA's limit. That increased to 67 percent in July.

In August, the final round of water testing revealed the worst case: a water fountain at Wilkins Elementary that, at first draw, tested at 12,270 ppb for lead.

After the fountain had been turned on for a few minutes, researchers tested it again. The sample registered at 6,670 ppb, more than 400 times the federal limit, and over the level at which the EPA considers the water to be "toxic waste."

JPS spokesperson Sherwin Johnson said the district has since changed out parts, added water filters and even replaced water fountains to fix the problems.

He also said the water fountain near Room 12 at Wilkins is no longer in use.

Before the discovery of lead in some Jackson homes, though, Madison County had never tested for lead. Pearl, Canton, Rankin County and Hinds County school districts don't test for it either, and that's because it's not required by law in Mississippi.

"I am a little surprised it's not required," said McGehee. "You can never be too cautious with our young people's health."

All public water systems are required to be checked regularly for lead and other contaminants. Fifteen schools in the state have their own water systems, and must also be checked and tested just like the city of Jackson and other water associations.

All other schools and the seven school districts here in the metro depend on public water systems, which means the districts aren't required to check the water at all.

When we asked the Clinton School District if it had ever tested in recent years, officials told us no, but our questions prompted them to go ahead and test water in their three oldest buildings.

We even tried to see if a few districts would let us test their schools' water, but were told we weren't allowed to do that.

Though the Hinds County School District hasn't tested for lead, it has installed water filters at three of its schools and will add more each year until they're all protected, according to assistant superintendent John Neal.

Still, some say they won't feel comfortable until every school is tested.

"We have record numbers of kids with ADD, ADHD, and other different learning disabilities, and we haven't tracked them necessarily to low levels of lead, but we do know that lead causes difficulties in development," Brandon resident Jackie Barnes said.

Since the Flint water crisis, the Chicago Tribune reports 20 states have debated whether schools should test for lead.

In Mississippi, lawmakers failed to address the subject during this year's Legislative session.

