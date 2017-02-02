Double murder suspect Jonathan Nickson back behind bars

A Jackson man is back behind bars indicted for two murders. Thirty-year-old Jonathan Nickson is facing four charges including capital murder, murder, convicted felon in possession of a firearm and strong arm robbery.

Nickson is charged in the deaths of Bradley Adams and Nedra Johnson, who were cousins, at the Sunset Plaza Apartments November 9, 2015.

Nickson was released from jail in May. He was indicted by a Hinds County Grand jury and taken into custody November 22, 2016.

At the time of the murders, Nickson had been indicted for strong arm robbery and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Also on his record, a 2005 conviction for house burglary.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.