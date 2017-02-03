Southern Miss rallies in 2nd half to beat Marshall

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) - Quinton Campbell scored 24 points and Cortez Edwards had 16 points and Southern Mississippi ran away from Marshall in the last eight minutes for 91-76 win Thursday night.

John Elmore made 1 of 2 free throws for Marshall with 8:16 to play to bring the Thundering Herd within 66-65. Southern Miss (7-15, 4-6 Conference USA) then outscored Marshall 25-11 to close the game.

Marshall led 44-37 at half and was up 58-49 with 14:01 to play, but back-to-back scores by Michael Ramey and Bilal Adbur-Rahim triggered a 16-6 Golden Eagles run. Edwards' dunk with 9:03 remaining gave the Golden Eagles the lead (65-64) for good.

D'Angelo Richardson added 11 points and Abdur-Rahim 10 points for Southern Miss.

The Golden Eagles shot 17 for 28 from the field in the second half and had a 42-35 rebounding advantage for the game.

Elmore led Marshall (13-10, 6-4) with 21 points, Stevie Browning had 18 points, and Ryan Taylor had 11 points and 10 rebounds before fouling out.

