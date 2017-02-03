Super Bowl party planning

Planning a Super Bowl party can be a daunting task.

You want to make sure that you have enough food, and a good variety for your guests to enjoy.

Fresh fruits and veggies might not be your first stop when you're planning your Super Bowl Soiree, but fresh meats should definitely make the cut. Check the expiration date on your meats because a deal that looks too good to be true probably is.

Finger foods like chips, party wings, even crackers and cheese can keep your party planning to a minimum. And while you're out, don't forget to check for deals.

Buy one Get one Free can lessen the burden on your pocket and free you up to cheer on your team, either the Falcons or the Patriots to victory on the big game day.

Another store that is extra busy just before the Super Bowl, the liquor store. Most package stores stock up on party drinks and mixers in anticipation of the big game.

But don't forget, these stores are closed on Sundays, and beer sales are limited in other stores in the Magnolia state.

