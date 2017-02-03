Coming up on WLBT: Triple murder suspects learn their fate

We'll have details of a court appearance for the couple that's accused of killing a Jackson pawn shop owner and others.
After video surfaced of a huge brawl at a Hinds County school,the district is speaking out. We'll have a live report on this at 6.
A corrections officer finds himself on the wrong side of the law after pleading guilty to several crimes. Details on this when you join us.
It might not be the groundhog's prediction of six more weeks of winter, but we certainly have cooler weather and a little rain. Heather's weather will b e on the minute you join us.
See you in 10.
~Joy
After 57 years in operation, Gander Mountain is going out of business and closing all of its locations nationwide.More >>
After 57 years in operation, Gander Mountain is going out of business and closing all of its locations nationwide.More >>
A suspect is in custody after the shooting death of a 58-year-old woman, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A suspect is in custody after the shooting death of a 58-year-old woman, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
Dash cam video shows the deputy pulling his firearm and Taser and rubbing them together, reflecting a scene in corrupt cop movie Training Day.More >>
Dash cam video shows the deputy pulling his firearm and Taser and rubbing them together, reflecting a scene in corrupt cop movie Training Day.More >>
A Bennettsville man has been arrested in the death of Ella Lowery of who was found dead in her home on Craig Circle in Bennettsville, Friday morning.More >>
A Bennettsville man has been arrested in the death of Ella Lowery of who was found dead in her home on Craig Circle in Bennettsville, Friday morning.More >>