Police: Intoxicated woman rams several patrol cars in Rankin Co. chase

A woman rammed several police cars during a Rankin County chase early Friday morning.

Around 12:30 a.m., Pearl police were called to Crestview Apartments on Old Brandon Road. Medical responders at the scene called for police help after they found 33-year-old Jessica Spann lying on the floor and throwing up.

When police got there, they found two woman yelling at Spann, who had thrown up, telling her not to get into her car because she was intoxicated.

Police say Spann jumped into her car and sped through the courtyard of the Crestview Apartments before driving East on Old Brandon Road toward Airport Road. Police chased her to the Crossgates area, where they asked Flowood and Brandon PD to assist.

A Pearl officer attempted to block Spann from entering the Crossgates neighborhood and was rammed in the process. His car suffered some body damage.

The woman continued to drive down Burnham Road, so Rankin County Sheriff's Deputies jumped in on the chase. She ended up on Luckney Road, and hit two more police cars and a Rankin County deputy car.

All of the cars she hit suffered heavy damage but nobody was hurt. Police were eventually able to stop the intoxicated driver on Luckney Road.

Jessica Spann, of Luckney Road in Brandon, is charged by Pearl police with a list of charges:

- DUI 1st defense

- Driving with a suspended license

- Felony fleeing

- 3 counts of aggravated assault on a police officer

- 3 counts of malicious mischief

Spann is also being charged with aggravated assault on an officer by the Rankin County Sheriff's Department. She is being held at the Rankin County Sheriff's Department on an $832,000 bond and will appear in court on Tuesday.

