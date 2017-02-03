Dak Prescott named NFL Rookie of the Year

Following a great first season with the Dallas Cowboys, Dak Prescott has been named NFL Rookie of the Year.

"It's an honor. It's a privilege," Prescott said on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football." It's so humbling, especially just the great rookie class we had this year."

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa, Falcons linebacker Deion Jones and Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz were among other finalists for the title.

Prescott, a fourth-round pick by Dallas last April, moved into the starting lineup in August following injuries to Tony Romo and Kellen Moore. He kept the job the entire season, posting the league’s third-best passer rating (104.9) behind only New Orleans’ Drew Brees and New England’s Tom Brady.

Prescott started all 16 games and posted 3,667 passing yards with 23 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. His six rushing touchdowns set a single-season franchise record by a Cowboys quarterback.

He’s the first rookie and only the second player in NFL history (Brady) to throw for at least 3,500 yards with fewer than five interceptions in a season.

Additional information from dallascowboys.com.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.