Suspect barricaded in attic arrested

Posted by Mary Grace Eppes, Digital Content Director
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

According to police, one person was arrested Friday, after barricading himself inside a west Jackson home.

Police say John David Dukes is also wanted on felony charges in Rankin County.

The incident happened in the 5100 block of Robinson Road. The man barricaded himself  inside the attic of a home.  Police say the scene is safe.

Jackson and Hinds SWAT teams assisted U.S. Marshals with the barricaded suspect. 

