Elderly woman, man unharmed in Ridgeland house fire

Around 1:30 p.m. Friday the Ridgeland Fire Department was called to a house fire.

Ridgeland Fire Chief Matt Bailey said the fire occurred in the 300 block of Arlington Circle.

Bailey said an elderly woman and man were inside at the time of the fire, but no one was injured.

Neighbors tells us they heard a loud boom and rushed outside.

We're told a truck, car, garage, and camper were fully engulfed by the blaze.

A corner of the house also caught fire. The Ridgeland Police Department also responded to the scene.

Chief Bailey said the fire was contained to the garage and the cause of the blaze is unknown at this time.

