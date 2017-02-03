Aquatic center on the drawing board in Ridgeland

A proposed aquatic center is getting a good deal of attention. The $33.6 million dollar facility would host national, regional and state swim team competitions.

Support is coming in from the city of Ridgeland, private investors, swim teams and the Ridgeland Tourism Commission.

The public swim center would be expansive, over 88 thousand square feet. A feasibility study was carried out by a Pennsylvania aquatic group indicating a perfect fit for Ridgeland and the sport according to the Tourism Director, Mary Beth Wilkerson.

"We want to look at the opportunity to build a state of the art first-class aquatic center, so we participated in the study seeing the value of economic impact through sports tourism," said Tourism Director Mary Beth Wilkerson.

Where would this go? On land donated by Ridgeland and in a sports complex already packed with athletic activities.

"The location that is presented in the feasibility study is right south of Freedom Ridge Park in Ridgeland. We are already known as a sports destination throughout the region," added Wilkerson Friday.

Such an ambitious project would require bond money from the state as well as corporate sponsorships.

"We certainly hope there is likely hood this will happen," said Wilkerson. "We understand this will take time. It could be, it could be a couple of years."

The facility would be open to the public and offer educational, health-related swim activities year round.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.