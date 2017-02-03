3 on the Road: Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame

Mississippi is so well represented in almost any endeavor, including sports, and this being Super Bowl Weekend, I thought it might be interesting to drop by the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum.

It kind of took me by surprise to find out our Sports Hall of Fame and Museum is twenty years old. But it is. And the roster of outstanding sports figures has been added to every year with each new annual induction.

"We’ve got 298 inductees at this point. The 2017 class will put us over 300," said Executive Director Bill Blackwell. "And it’s amazing that people our age group would know right off the bat, The Bret Favre’s and Walter Payton’s aren’t familiar to a lot of these kids."

And some of the older inductees into the Hall of Fame may not be all that familiar to folks in my generation. But the point to be taken away from a visit to the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum is, Mississippians have been leaving as much of an indelible mark on sports as they have music or any other endeavor.

Many people have been to functions at the Museum; banquets and business meetings. There are facilities for that. But next time you go there for a function, give yourself a little time to actually take a tour and see the displays.

"I think a lot of them would be surprised about the history we have here in the museum," added Bill

Not surprising to even someone with just a passing interest in Mississippians in the sports would be that our state will be well represented out on the field in Sunday’s Super Bowl.

The most Mississippians are on the Patriots," said Blackwell. "Now whether that will have anything to do with the outcome I don’t know. But they do have more representatives that either went to school here or were born here."

So we will be glued to our TVs Sunday for the game. But maybe Monday or someday soon visit the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum and see the super-sized legacy that sports figures from our state that have left in their particular sport.

The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum is open Monday thru Saturday 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. And give yourself an hour or so even for a quick look.

