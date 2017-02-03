District officials address Terry High School fights

A second fight at Terry High School this week is caught on camera.

Friday district officials held a news conference to address the separate altercations between students that were posted on social media.

A viewer took video of two girls fighting Thursday at Terry High School.

Some students watched while others tried to break up the altercation.

It is the second fight captured in the halls this week.

When it ended one student had to be transported by ambulance for medical treatment.

Monday another fight with a number of boys exchanging blows.

The chaotic scene was posted on social media.

Some parents are concerned and said the repeated problem is disrupting the learning process.

"A lot of these situations are being sensationalized simply because students want to see themselves on TV, said Hinds County Schools Superintendent Delesicia Martin.

Martin said bullying and conflict resolutions programs are offered, but parents need to also help by teaching students that fighting is not the answer.

"We need our parents to make sure that they're having that conversation with their children before they leave that I think in many cases our parents had with us before we went to school every single day," added Martin.

"We are absolutely intolerant of inappropriate behavior," said Terry High Principal Roy Ballentine.

The school principal said safety is the number one priority and two Hinds County resource officers are on campus.

We are told assemblies and meetings are held with students on bullying and character education.

"We are putting some of those things in place in an effort to make sure that our students make good and positive decision," said Ballentine.

The students involved in the fights are facing disciplinary action.

