Some Claiborne County residents under boil water alert

The Mississippi State Department of Health says approximately 153 customers in Claiborne County are under a boil water alert.

The alert affects customers on Highway 61 south, Gordan Station Annex, David Mobile Home Park and Noble Road that receive their water from the Pattison Water Association.

Claiborne County water system officials notified the Mississippi State Department of Health of a pressure loss due to one or more line breaks.

When a distribution system loses pressure, contaminants can siphon back into the water. Public health officials consider any system that loses pressure contaminated until tests prove otherwise. Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed.

Checklist for Safe Water Use

DO NOT

Do not drink tap water while the water system is under a boil water advisory.

Do not drink from water fountains in parks, public or private buildings that receive water from the affected system.

Do not use ice unless it has been made with boiled water. Freezing will not necessarily kill harmful bacteria.

Do not use tap water to make drinks, juices, or fountain soft drinks.

DO

Wash your dishes in boiled water, or use paper plates for the next few days.

Wash your fruits and vegetables with boiled or bottled water since they may have been exposed to affected water from grocery store sprayers.

Wash your hands and bathe as usual. Bathing is safe as long as no water is swallowed.

Brush your teeth with boiled or bottled water.

Cook with tap water if the food will be boiled for at least one minute.

Properly chlorinated water in swimming pools is safe and fish in aquariums are not affected.

The water system will be notified when tests show the water is safe to drink.

