3 Cheers: Parker Flowers continuing Peyton's dream

It's time for another edition of 3 Cheers. It's my profile of unique athletes, coaches, and teams. Parker Flowers was one of countless players in The Sip to sign on Wednesday. This Loyd Star Hornet is living a dream and continuing a vision that Peyton shared.

We start our story in November 2014. Peyton Flowers, star linebacker at Loyd Star, passed away after suffering a subdural hematoma. His dream was to play college sports.

David Flowers is Peyton's father. "Back in October 2014, Peyton was going through the same things that Parker went through this year. Where am I going to sign, where am I going to play. It was apprehension. And then when he passed."

Parker is Peyton's younger brother. In 2014, Parker played football, baseball, and soccer for the Hornets.

"Every time I think of 42, every time I see 42, It just makes me want to get on the football field and just play. Just to play in his name," Parker said.

David added: "And I watched Parker ramp up his efforts. He was playing for his brother."

Parker shined the last 2 seasons on both sides of the ball. It included a special night in 2015. Loyd Star retired Peyton's number 42. With 42 seconds left, Parker had the game winning score and 2 point conversion.

That success had several schools calling. Instead of staying in the Magnolia State, an opportunity for Parker came along in Magnolia, Arkansas.

Parker says it's a "nice community, it's a small town, about like Brookhaven. It just kinda resembled home. I felt like I needed to be a part of it."

David said "when you find that perfect fit, Coach Keopple, Coach Henderson at Southern Arkansas. We went up there and visited, you find out and finally realize that it's the right fit and the right place, thank goodness we finally found a home.

He made it official on Wednesday, signing with the Muleriders. SAU plays in Division 2 in the Great American Conference. Parker will play linebacker and have a chance to honor Peyton by wearing 42.

"It means a lot to me. Having that number, it's a big responsibility. Just having that number, it just makes me feel like I have to play that much more."

Parker's dad summed it all up.

"Both of their ultimate goals was to play at the next level. Getting there is a fairy tale ending, a dream come true."

3 Cheers: Previous Stories

Mississippi Fencing Prepares for Junior Olympics

Bill Ward reflects on career at Pelahatchie

JSU Surprises Javancy Jones on Homecoming

Brent Lyles Back in Action after Career Threatening Car Accident

Tyrone Keys & Fred Burns Paying it Forward

Bailey Howell (Central Hinds pitcher playing with Type 1 diabetes)

Demario Davis & the Devoted Dreamers Academy

St. Andrew's Tennis (Saints have won 14 straight state titles)

Jim Hill Powerlifting (Lady Tigers won state title in 2nd year of program)

Patton Kincaid & Williams Marshall are a step away from Augusta National (Drive, Chip, and Putt)

Jim Hill Powerlifting honored by national campaign

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.