Vicksburg asks state lawmakers for open containers in downtown district

Carrying and consuming alcohol outside in downtown Vicksburg could soon be legal.

The Mayor and board of aldermen passed a resolution to allow people to have an open container in a designated area of city. Drinking alcohol inside a bar or restaurant like this in Vicksburg is legal. Try taking this glass of wine outside to drink and that would be illegal.

But citizens and city officials are hoping state lawmakers can change that.

“I am crossing my fingers. I hope it passes,” Business Owner Mary Jane Wotten said.

Mary Jane Wotten restaurant is in the Main Street district. She said right now the law only allows customers to carry and consume beer outside her doors.

“I think it is just archaic. I don't think that they have not kept up with the times. Beer is popular, but wine is very popular right now, so it doesn't make since. It kind of like a double standard,” said Wotten.

Mayor George Flaggs couldn't agree more.

“Could you imagine how it would be if you come out here and relax and have a great meal and or a glass or wine or any other cocktails,” said Mayor George Flaggs.

The mayor and board aldermen have signed a resolution supporting the change in the state's alcohol beverage act. If the bill passes, the city can then establish a designated leisure or recreation district where open containers are allowed. Some of the options include downtown and the historic districts.

“What it will do is increase tourism and increase the sales tax. It is my understanding that it has already passed out of the senate and house committees, so it looks like it's very favorable,” said Flaggs.

