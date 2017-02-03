Defense calls witnesses In Ben Allen Trial

Former Jackson city Councilman Ben Allen is on trial this week, accused of embezzlement. Prosecutors say he took hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Downtown Jackson Partners where he serves as president.

Prosecutors and the State Auditors office contend Ben Allen took public tax dollars from the business district, but the attorney representing Downtown Jackson Partners says he disagrees.

Jackson attorney Robert Gibbs said the Downtown Jackson Partners operate off an assessment fee, not a tax like prosecutors say. Gibbs was the only person to testify Friday. He also works as an attorney for the business district.

The Defense attorney says any money Allen received in credit card reimbursements, were all tied to the business.

Gibbs also testified that he disagreed with the accusations in the indictment, and found no reason for Ben Allen to step down as president of the non-profit organization.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.