Teen driver arrested, four people injured in Rankin County car crash

Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said the driver of an SUV, that crashed Friday night, has been arrested.

We're told four people, including the driver were injured when the Toyota left the road and hit a tree.

Bailey said 18-year-old Aaron Edward Curro, of Brandon, was arrested and charged with aggravated DUI.

Sheriff Bailey said the single vehicle accident occurred on Luckney Road, near the intersection of Henderson Road around 7 p.m.

One passenger was removed from the wreck by the 'Jaws of Life'.

All five people were transported to UMMC.

Bailey said their injuries range from minor to serious.

Four of the victims remain at UMMC and two are in critical condition.

Flowood Fire, Langford Volunteer Fire, Pafford Ambulance and the Rankin County Sheriff's Dept responded to the scene.

