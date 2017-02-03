Rankin County man arrested during attempt to serve search warrant in Jackson

A Rankin County man is behind bars after an attempt to serve a search warrant at a home on Robinson Road in Jackson turned into a standoff. Multiple agencies came together to help U.S. Marshals execute the search warrant that ended peacefully.

3 On Your Side uncovered the man arrested was wanted by Brandon Police last year.

"The individual that they were actually looking for was not in the house," said Jackson Police Chief Lee Vance.



Marshals found a man barricaded in the attic. That's when they called for the Jackson/Hinds SWAT team to assist.

"We responded with our SWAT team and our hostage negotiators," added Chief Vance. "With their expertise, we were able to render the house safe. We took one individual into custody. We believe that everything is secure at the house and no one in the neighborhood is in any danger."



An armored vehicle took the SWAT team back and forth from the back of the house, eventually coming out with the man barricaded in the attic. John David Dukes was arrested and taken to jail. Dukes is the same man 3 on Your Side uncovered had three outstanding felony warrants for obtaining a controlled substance by fraud back in January of 2016.

Chief Vance said he was arrested during Friday's search warrant for outstanding warrants from Rankin County. At least five other people from inside the home were put in handcuffs. We are told they are being questioned by the U.S. Marshals.



"Take advantage of the expertise that our negotiators and our SWAT people have and we brought it to a safe ending," added Chief Vance.

