Jackson State travels to Alcorn State Saturday for hoops doubleheader

Press Release from Alcorn State Athletics

Jackson State (9-13, 5-4 SWAC) @ Alcorn State (9-11, 6-3 SWAC)

Saturday, Feb. 4 / Davey L. Whitney Complex / 5:30 p.m.

Looking to extend its four-game winning-streak, the Alcorn State University men's basketball will resume its three-game homestand at 5:30 p.m. Saturday when it hosts Jackson State at the Davey L. Whitney Complex.



During the winning-streak, Alcorn (9-11, 6-3 SWAC) has posted home victories over Arkansas-Pine Bluff 82-64 and Southern 74-64, and road wins at Alabama State 78-71 and Alabama A&M 81-70. The Braves sit in second-place in the conference standings and trail Texas Southern by two games.



The Braves have used strong defense and rebounding as their recipe for success. In conference games, they lead the league in field goal percentage defense (.389), three-point field goal percentage defense (.245), defensive rebounding (27.9 drpg) and rebounding margin (+5.0).



Junior Reginal Johnson leads the team with 15.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game while shooting .512 from the field. He's scored at least 12 points in 18 of the last 19 games, and has pulled down at least five rebounds in 19 of the last 20 contests. He's coming off a 20-point outing against the Jags last Saturday.



Senior Marquis Vance also nearly averages a double-double with 11.4 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. He ranks top-10 in the league in rebounding (7.0 rpg), blocks (0.8 bpg) and assists (2.6 apg).



JSU (9-13, 5-4 SWAC) is trying to keep pace with Alcorn and TSU at the top. The Tigers have won two in a row after sweeping their home weekend over Mississippi Valley State 83-68 and UAPB 74-59. However, JSU is looking to snap a three-game skid in road games.



Edric Dennis leads the team with 15.1 points per game. Yettra Specks and Paris Collins aid the attack with 13.5 and 12.8 points, respectively. Janarius Middleton is the team's leading rebounder with 7.7 per outing and also scored 6.3 points per contest.



In conference games, the Tigers hold the opposition to just 62.7 points per game which is a league best. They have not allowed more than 72 points in a SWAC game this season.



Alcorn will conclude its homestand Monday when it hosts Grambling State at 7 p.m. at the Davey L. Whitney Complex.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.