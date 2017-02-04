National Wear Red Day for heart disease awareness

Chances are you've seen someone wearing red today.

That's because it's National Wear Red Day, a way to raise awareness about heart disease in women.

Heart disease and stroke causes one in three deaths in women every year.

The American Heart Association says the goal of this day is a visible reminder to women everywhere to make your heart health a priority!

Doctors say most women don't notice the symptoms until it's too late.

Women should make healthier choices and being educated on the dangers that put you at risk can reduce heart related illnesses.

