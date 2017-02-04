Residents get tax help at Metro Center Mall - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Residents get tax help at Metro Center Mall

JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Today the city of Jackson and Entergy Mississippi are teaming up to help residents file their taxes.

According to the website of Earned Income Tax Credit , Saturday is Super Tax Day for cities and states, including Jackson, MS.

The event began Saturday morning and continues until 2 p.m.

Residents can go to the Metro Center Mall on Highway 80 for tax assistance.

