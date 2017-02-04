Bond set for Brandon teen driver charged with aggravated DUI

The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.More >>
The mother of a special-needs son wrote a thank-you note that has been read by hundreds of thousands.More >>
The man who investigators falsely believed to have abducted a woman and her two children has been located.More >>
Witnesses say the man stepped out of the car after the collision, then dropped into a hole possibly carved out by both the force of the crash and the pressure of the water.More >>
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.More >>
Researchers at Xavier and LSU could be on to something big: a recipe that attacks breast cancer cells. An LSU professor came up with the natural mix of antioxidants years ago, and now Xavier researchers look into whether it could work in other cancers.More >>
A man who runs a shark diving company in West Palm Beach, FL, said CamSoda contacted him about filming a fake shark attack.More >>
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.More >>
Arkansas State Police say the suspect in a triple shooting in Yell County is in custody.More >>
