Bond set for Brandon teen driver charged with aggravated DUI

A Rankin County teen driver is behind bars for a DUI related crash and his four passengers remain hospitalized in critical condition.

18-year-old Aaron Edward Curro, charged with aggravated DUI, appeared in Rankin County court Tuesday morning and his bond was set at $100,000.

According to the Rankin County Sheriff's Office, Curro wrecked his SUV when he slammed into a tree off Luckney Road Friday night while driving under the influence.

"As you can see it's a very serious accident, said Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey, "Vehicle ran off the right hand side of the road. They were traveling north on Luckney Road and struck a tree. We do have witnesses and we have their names."

Curro and his four passengers, aged 16 to 19, were all injured and taken to the hospital. First responders were forced to use the Jaws of Life to rescue one passenger.

A type of plastic was wrapped around the SUV to keep in tact as accident re-constructionist tried to put the pieces back together.

"We will know more next week when we complete the investigation," Tyson Burleson said. "It will take some time to get that done. The vehicle is going to be towed to our shop right now and will be stored safe for evidence."



Sheriff Bailey said two of the passengers are in critical condition at UMMC.

As for Curro, he was arrested after being released from the hospital. He was taken to the Rankin County Jail.

