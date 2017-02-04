Washington County authorities search for two escapees

Washington County officials are searching for two escaped inmates.

Assistant Chief Percy Miles, with the Washington County Sheriff's Department said 23-year old Marquis McKinney and 29-year-old Jeremiah Hair escaped around 9:30 p.m. Friday from the Washington County Regional Correctional Facility.

Chief Miles said McKinney pled guilty to murder and is described as a black man, standing 6' tall and weighs approximately 260 pounds.

Hair was convicted of armed robbery, commercial burglary and possession of a firearm by a felon. He's described as a black man, standing 5'10" and weighs 208 pounds.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of the two men, please call the Washington County Sheriff's Department at (662) 334-4523 or your local authorities.

