Mississippians prepare for Super Bowl Sunday in big way

In less the 24 hours, the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots will go head to head on Super Bowl Sunday.

The big game equals big business for stores and restaurants across the United States, including right here in the Magnolia State. Some Mississippians are preparing in a big way.

The wait it almost over. Yes, I am talking about Super Bowl Sunday.

At Cowboy Maloney's in Jackson, TV's have been flying off the shelves. Several customers said the theme this year is Go Big or Go Home.

“With TV sets getting bigger and the prices dropping, it's unbelievable," said Johnny Maloney. "We had a Samsung 4K Smart TV that sold for $599 and they jumped off the shelf. By the time kickoff starts on Sunday, will probably be out of them. I guess size really does matter."

“A TV and a man kind of goes together," said Jackson Resident Loris Taylor. "Especially that big screen.”

Taylor and his son loaded this new 60” inch TV in his truck. This football fantastic said he couldn't pass up the great deal.

“I got this TV specifically for the Super Bowl," said Taylor. "My wife is getting on me about this is and telling me this is the best week to buy a TV and they're going to be sales over the place.”

Delicious game day food is also on the Super Bowl checklist.

“They are not worried about the calories. They are not worried about any of that stuff," said Buffalo Wild Wings’ general manager Kathy Rodriguez. "It is quick, it's easy and you can eat it with your hands. It's fun and you can get messy and enjoy the game,”

Over at Buffalo Wild Wings in Ridgeland, they already have more than three dozen orders to fill and that number is growing.

“All we are doing back there is prepping, getting stuff portioned and ready to go for tomorrow. We are expecting to do about $25,000 in sales. We are going to be super, crazy busy,” said Rodriguez.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.