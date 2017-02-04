Both Alcorn State hoop squads sweep season series vs. Jackson State

Press Release from Alcorn State Athletics

Alcorn State 69, Jackson State 58 (Men)

The Alcorn State University men's basketball program shook-off Jackson State in the final three minutes to come out on top 69-58 Saturday at the Davey L. Whitney Complex.



The Braves (10-11, 7-3 SWAC) were clinging to a 52-50 edge with 2:57 left when senior Marquis Vance buried a three-pointer. After a stop defensively, Vance sunk a pair of free throws to put the team up seven and help pull away from the Tigers (9-14, 5-5 SWAC).



Alcorn also made its final 16 free throws over the last 4:24 to help seal it and win its fifth straight.



The Braves completed the season-sweep over JSU for the first time since 2011-12. Alcorn won the first meeting this year 63-50 on Jan. 11 on the road.



Junior A.J. Mosby scored a team-high 16 points. Senior DeAndre Davis registered his first career double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Vance neared a double-double with 10 points and eight rebounds.



Off the bench, freshman Maurice Howard recorded 13 points and three assists, while junior Reginal Johnson tallied 12 points and five rebounds.



JSU saw Edric Dennis notch a game-high 21 points. Javeres Brent scored nine points off the bench.

Alcorn State 74, Jackson State 51 (Women)

The Alcorn State University women's basketball program tallied its season's highest point total during a 74-51 win Saturday afternoon over in-state rival Jackson State University at the Davey L. Whitney Complex.



Junior Tia Sanders (16), seniors Brianna Luton (15) and Henrietta Wells (13) and junior Alexus Freeman (13) all totaled double figures for Alcorn. Wells also added a team-high eight rebounds and tied season highs with seven blocks and three steals. Jackson State's Kierra Adams led all scorers with 19.



The Lady Braves (7-14, 7-3 SWAC) bested the opposition in points in the paint (30-28), points off of turnovers (16-8), second-chance points (19-12) and fast-break points (12-0). Alcorn also ended the contest with a 47-35 rebounding margin.



The Lady Braves full-court press forced nine Lady Tigers (7-13, 1-9 SWAC) turnovers in the opening quarter. Alcorn raced out to a 19-2 lead by being efficient on both ends of the floor. That marginal advantage concluded with 17 straight.



The Lady Braves shot 52.9 percent (9-17) in the opening frame while limiting JSU to 23.1 (3-13). Luton outscored the Lady Tigers in the first as she accumulated 10 points to the Lady Tigers eight.



Alcorn's lead ballooned to as much as 29 in the second as the Lady Braves commenced the first 6:05 on a 15-3 run capped by nine straight points from Sanders.

