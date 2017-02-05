Northwest Rankin completes 6A state soccer double, Florence wins 4A boys title

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Three Rankin County schools won state soccer championships on Saturday. It included a double by Northwest Rankin.
The Cougars and Lady Cougars won the 6A state championship with victories over Ocean Springs in Clinton. The NWR boys take their first gold ball in 9 years. The NWR girls made their first state finals appearance and won their first state championship in program history.
Perennial power Florence won their first state title in 6 years. The Eagles beat Bay in penalty kicks to claim the 4A boys championship in Madison.
Watch state finals highlights
