Legendary NASCAR driver Richard Petty will make appearance in Brandon

Press Release from Gray-Daniels Ford

While NASCAR Hall of Fame driver and owner Richard Petty won’t be celebrating his 80th birthday until July 2nd 2017, Gray-Daniels Ford is pleased to announce that Mr. Petty will be making an appearance at the dealership in Brandon, Mississippi on Monday, February 13th from 5pm-6:30pm

Mr. Petty will be unveiling #7 of 43 80th Tribute Edition 2017 Ford Mustangs. Petty’s Garage, headquartered in Level Cross, North Carolina, has partnered with Ford Motor Company in building these limited-edition Ford Mustangs. Each 80th Tribute Edition Ford Mustang carries a special color scheme that honors Mr. Petty’s 80th birthday and boasts 825 horsepower.

Gray-Daniels Ford will also have #13 of 243 King Edition Ford Mustang on display.

The #7 is significant because of the record 7 NASCAR Championships and 7 Daytona 500’s won by Mr. Petty during his illustrious racing career.

In addition to unveiling the 80th Tribute Edition Ford Mustang, Mr. Petty will also be signing autographs for the first 150 attendees.

“It’s an honor to have “The King” come to Gray-Daniels Ford. We know these exclusive Mustangs will be in high-demand, and we are thrilled to have the privilege to sell #7 to one lucky customer,” General Manager Derek Johnson of Gray-Daniels Ford said.

Affectionately known as “The King”, Richard Petty is a second-generation driver who amassed a record 200 wins during his career. He was inducted into the inaugural class of the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2010. Gray-Daniels Ford, part of Gray-Daniels Auto Family, is located on 201 Octavia Drive in Brandon, Mississippi.

For more information about the “The King” Richard Petty’s appearance please contact Casey Ellis at (601) 259-5860 or Magon Bryant at (601) 825-2801.

