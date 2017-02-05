Pelahatchie PD captures driver who escaped arrest after drug bust, traffic stop

The driver, who escaped arrest Saturday night after his vehicle was pulled over, is in police custody.

Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said Felix Josue Colon Rodriguez was arrested by Pelahatchie Police around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Saturday night around 8:30 p.m. a Rankin County Drug Interdiction Task Force Deputy made the traffic stop near Pelahatchie on I-20.

Two and a half gallons of liquid methamphetamine were intercepted by Rankin County narcotics agents after the traffic stop.

Rodriguez, got away from the deputy and ran into a nearby wooded area.

The drugs, found inside juice containers, have a street value of approximately $300,000,

The deputy was able to get the passenger, Rebacca Lynn Whiting under arrest and called for backup.

Whiting and Rodriguez are both charged with trafficking methamphetamine and have been taken to the Rankin County Jail.

