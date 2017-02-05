Pilot of airplane found alive after crash near Warren/Claiborne Countyline

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace says the pilot of an airplane was found alive Sunday morning, after he crashed.

Hinds County Sheriff's officials say the family, of 59-year-old Howard Jennings of Utica, called around 7 p.m. Saturday concerned after last hearing from him around 1 p.m. Saturday.

Hinds County officials say Jennings flew out of a private landing strip near his Utica home around 12:30 p.m. Saturday aboard his small private airplane. He was headed to the Mississippi River near Grand Gulf Power Station.

Search and rescue efforts were hampered due to darkness and weather Saturday night.

Warren County Sheriff, Martin Pace along with the Mississippi National Guard and Metro One and Hinds County Sheriff’s Investigators began searching the area early Sunday morning.

Personnel aboard Metro One located the aircraft upside down in the water near a sandbar. Howard Jennings was outside the airplane alive.

Metro One was able to land and get Mr. Jennings aboard the helicopter and transported him to River Region Hospital in Vicksburg. He appeared to be suffering from hypothermia and dehydration when rescuers found him. He was listed to be in stable condition.

The Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating the incident.

