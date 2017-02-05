Jackson State releases tentative 2017 football schedule

Press Release from Jackson State Athletics

Jackson State University has released its tentative 2017 football schedule. The 2017 season features a season opening match-up in Fort Worth, Texas, a four game home slate for the Tigers and a seven game SWAC schedule. Instead of each SWAC team playing everyone in the league, teams will play the other four teams in their division and three teams from the other division

The Tigers will open the season against the TCU Horned Frogs on Sept. 2 in Fort Worth. JSU will continue its annual match-up against non-conference rival Tennessee State on Sept. 9 in the Southern Heritage Classic in Memphis, Tennessee.

JSU will face the Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions on Sept. 23 in the home season opener. The Tigers will face Southern on Oct. 21 in the second home game before hosting Alabama State on Nov. 4 for homecoming. The Alcorn State Braves will round out the home schedule on Nov. 18.

JSU will travel to Prairie View, Texas to face the Prairie View A&M Panthers on Sept. 30 for the first SWAC road game of the season. The Tigers will tangle with the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils in Itta Bena on Oct. 28 and will take on Alabama A&M in Huntsville, Alabama on Nov. 11.

JSU is set to add another road game against Grambling State, as well as another HBCU Classic game.

Tentative 2017 Jackson State University Football Schedule

Date / Opponent / Location

Sept. 2 / at TCU / Ft. Worth, TX

Sept. 9 / vs. Tennessee State / Memphis, TN / Southern Heritage Classic

Sept. 16 / Open

Sept. 23 / ARKANSAS PINE BLUFF / Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium

Sept. 30 / Prairie View A&M / Prairie View, TX

Oct. 7 / BYE WEEK

Oct. 14 / OPEN

Oct. 21 / SOUTHERN / Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium

Oct. 28 / Mississippi Valley State / Itta Bena, MS

Nov. 4 / ALABAMA STATE / Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium / Homecoming

Nov. 11 / Alabama A&M / Huntsville, AL

Nov. 18 / ALCORN STATE / Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium

Dec. 2 / SWAC Championship / Houston, TX

Home games in bold / Games, dates, times and locations subject to change?

