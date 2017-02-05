Salvation Army hosts 20th Annual "Souper Bowl"

Today was the Salvation Army's 20th annual Souper Bowl.

You buy a ticket, try out a bunch of different soups, and all the money they raise goes toward helping people in the community.

"We have vendors from all across the city," explained Salvation Army's regional Commander, Lieutenant Matt Hedgren. "We have the best soup from all kinds of restaurants being served here by celebrity servers."

Some of those celebrities included WLBT's own Maggie Wade and Patrice Clark, and WLBT alumnus, Jewell Hillary.

Not all the volunteers were celebrities though - Girl Scout Troop 5608 came for the second year in a row to help clean up during the event.

"I like the feeling of helping other people, and I like volunteering, and I like just helping," said a few of the girls with Troop 5608. "That's the main reason why we're girl scouts. To help people in the community."

On top of purchasing tickets to get the soup, guests at The Souper Bowl could also bid on auction items and check out a few other vendors.

"That money goes to raise funds for our women's auxiliary," added Lieutenant Hedgren. "Which helps women and children at risk in this community,"

The Salvation Army's goal is to raise $20,000 at the event, and they have been that successful in years past.

They won't know Sunday's totals until after they're done counting up all the ticket sales.

