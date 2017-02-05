Convicted felon arrested for armed carjacking

According to the Jackson Police Department, 23-year-old Reginald Michael Henderson was arrested, Sunday, for an armed carjacking and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Just before 2:30 p.m., Jackson Police responded to the 5500 block of Grafton Street regarding an armed carjacking.

When officers arrived, a woman said she had just been carjacked by an armed man at a home. The suspect, armed with a handgun, was the passenger in an unknown tan colored car being driven by an unidentified man.

The armed suspect got out of the car, took the victim's while 2008 Chevy Equinox and fled. The driver of the tan car followed the victim's car.

At 2:35 p.m., an officer say a car matching the description of the carjacked vehicle driving very fast southbound on I-55 near Fortification Street.

The officer confirmed that it was the carjacked vehicle and tried to pull them over.

The driver refused to stop and began to elude officers that were chasing him.

The car continued towards Terry Road and I-20 E. Frontage Road where it hit an oncoming car. Both vehicles were heavily damaged, but no injuries were reported.

Henderson was the driver and he was arrested. He was wearing an ankle monitor at the time of the wreck.

He is currently on house arrest and probation after being released on a 2013 auto theft conviction.

Henderson is charged with convicted felon in possession of a firearm and armed carjacking, as well as felony eluding.

The handgun believed to be used in the carjacking was recovered inside the car.

The accomplice in the tan car was identified at a man named "J" or "Jay"

An investigation is ongoing.

