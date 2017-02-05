Fans flock to sports bars to watch Super Bowl

This should come as no surprise: Super Bowl Sunday is one of the busiest days of the year for sports bars.

Some people choose to watch the game from the comfort of their couch, others chose somewhere a little more rowdy.

"The environment is just so awesome," said Fred Stewart, who went to the Capitol Grill to root for the Falcons. "Everybody's very lively, so it's a fun place to be."

Even though people may not be regular-season Atlanta fans, there was definitely something uniting them tonight."

"I'm rooting for the Falcons because I hate Tom Brady," said Keswic Farrar, who normally roots for the , but took the day off to cheer for Atlanta.

"I just want the Falcons to eliminate Tom Brady," added Jay Jordan, who's from Texas.

Michelle Nunnery says she's worked as a waitress the past three Superbowls. She says there are regulars at Capitol Grill who come to the restaurant every single weekend, and Super Bowl Sunday was no exception.

"We all get along, until we play each other, and then everything is fair game," said Farrar, one of the regulars.

Wherever you're watching the game, just make sure you get home safely.

