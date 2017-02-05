Students and community holds #TerryStrong prayer vigil

Terry High School has made headlines both locally and nationally with two recent fights. One was caught on camera and went viral, but it was a peaceful scene at the school Sunday afternoon.

A group embracing #TerryStrong gathered for a prayer vigil.

"I'm asking you to protect and bless our students in the school dear God," prayed one parent.

With hands joined, not raised at one another, Terry High School students, parents and community members encircled the flag pole for a time of prayer.

"It's unfortunate that we've been labeled a really bad name in the last few weeks," said community member Tammy Foster. "So we wanted to put a positive spin on it and get everybody here today to pray."

"In this case, we are being given a stigma of being something that we truly are not," added Hinds County Superintendent Delesicia Martin.

Students say it broke their heart to watch the actions of just a few of their classmates come to define their school and have it labeled as "high school hell" by a national news outlet.

"It's making us stronger," described Terry High School student Mackenzie Pilgrim. "It's making the show that it's bringing up leaders who maybe didn't even know that they were leaders. It's just really cool to see that this is the school I go to and they were coming together as a community and as a family."

They're not trying to ignore the problems, but instead pray for peace.

"I pray that after today God, they don't see Terry as a bad school, but they see us as a school that's turning to you," prayed Pilgrim as the crowd joined hands.

Hinds County Sheriff Victor Mason joined in calling for a turnaround in the way the community embraces the positives at the school.

"If we can bring peace to Terry High School, it'll keep them out of my place and I'm going to do my part," said Mason.

An assembly is planned for Monday morning where administrators and the Sheriff plan to have an open discussion with the students about the recent fights.

