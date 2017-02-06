Four killed at nightclub; suspect charged with capital murder

A Yazoo City quadruple homicide suspect has been charged with capital murder by MBI, the Yazoo City Police Department and the investigators with the 21st Judicial District Attorney's Office.

27-year-old Briddell Barber is charged with one count of capital murder in connection with the early morning slayings. He is scheduled to make his initial appearance in court on Wednesday at 4 pm in Yazoo City Justice Court.

The coroner has identified the victims as 45-year-old Edward Johnson, 30-year-old Kevin Johnson, 31-year-old Jerrandan Allen and 24-year-old Gabriel Townsend.

Autopsies are scheduled for Tuesday at the State Medical Examiner's Office. U.S. Marshals took Barber into custody near Woodlawn and Derrick Streets in Jackson on Monday morning, hours after the killings.

"He had ties to someone in this particular area at a residence. we confirmed that. We did confirm that he did come to this particular area last night after the homicides occurred," said J.P.D. Commander Tyree Jones.

According to Yazoo City Police, Barber shot the victims around 1 a.m. Monday near Club 66 night club on West 11th Street.

Witnesses said the shooting stemmed from an argument involving Barber's girlfriend, who did not want to leave with him. She got into a truck to leave with someone else.

He reportedly shot one victim inside that truck, another on the street and chased two others who saw him opening fire.

Officials say two victims died on the scene and two died while on the way to UMMC in Jackson.

Barber is also the charged in the March 2016 shooting death at Club Teflon on North Mound Street. The victim in that incident was 25-year-old Justin Jamel Porter.

RELATED: Man charged with murder in Yazoo City nightclub shooting.

The Yazoo County District Attorney Akillie Malone Oliver said Barber's bond was lowered this summer from $300,000 to $100,000 in the case. The Yazoo City Police Department is still investigating the case.

Malone Oliver said the 2016 case has not been given to the D.A.'s office for presentation to a grand jury.

Yazoo City police are leading this investigation with help from MBI.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.