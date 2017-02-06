U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted in Forest Park Apt. homicide

Jackson Police have identified a suspect in the shooting death of 29-year-old Mario Lampkin.

He was found with a gunshot wound to the head at the Forest Park Apartments, on Forest Avenue, on February 6. U.S. Marshals arrested Thomas early Monday morning.

Lampkin was taken to UMMC where he died.

Police are charging 30-year-old Joshua Thompson with his murder. This was the city's seventh homicide of 2017.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.