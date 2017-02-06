Jamie Lynn Spears' 8-year-old daughter hospitalized after ATV cr - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Jamie Lynn Spears' 8-year-old daughter hospitalized after ATV crash

Posted by Mary Grace Eppes, Digital Content Director
Connect
Source: Jamie Lynn Spears/Facebook Source: Jamie Lynn Spears/Facebook
KENTWOOD, LA (MSNEWSNOW) -

Jamie Lynn Spears' 8-year-old daughter was badly hurt in an ATV accident on Sunday.

According to TMZ, 8-year-old Maddie, niece of pop star Britney Spears, was on an off-road vehicle in Kentwood, Louisiana when it flipped over. She was apparently under water for several minutes.

She was airlifted to a nearby hospital and is reportedly in very serious condition.

Britney Spears did sent a tweet asking for prayers. 

We are working to gather more information.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly