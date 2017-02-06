Hinds County detention officer arrested for bringing drugs into Raymond facility

A Raymond Detention Officer has been arrested for bringing drugs into the Raymond facility.

Sheriff Mason announced, Monday, that 21-year-old Brodrick Cardale Taylor, of Utica, was arrested after police say that he brought marijuana, MDMA, Spice and Xanax into the jail with the intentions of delivering to an inmate.

"It's discouraging when we are put in a position to arrest one of our employees," said Sheriff Mason. "No one is above the law, this includes my employees."

Taylor has been working for the department for just over two months.

Sheriff Mason says to get hired as a detention officer you have to be at least 21, go through an extensive background check, and be of good character.

"We want to make sure we know what we're getting, and not somebody who just slivered through the cracks," said the Sheriff.

Taylor is cooperating with deputies, so they expect to make more arrests soon.

"And you always have that one that might think 'I can get by with this'. But not here," the sheriff added. "And I'm sending a message: If you were with him, you're next."

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.