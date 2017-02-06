Jake Mangum named to D1Baseball All-American 1st Team

Press Release from Mississippi State Athletics

With less than two weeks until the start of the 2017 season, Mississippi State sophomore outfielder Jake Mangum has been named a first team Preseason All-American by D1 Baseball, which gives Mangum four such honors this year.



As a freshman in 2016, Mangum collected the SEC batting crown, recording a league-high .408 batting average, in addition to being named SEC Freshman of the Year, All-SEC First Team and recognition on seven All-America lists. Mangum’s .408 single-season average stands seventh in school history, ousting Rafael Palmeiro’s .406 batting average during his rookie campaign in 1983. Mangum spent the offseason playing summer ball in the prestigious Cape Cod baseball league for the Bourne Braves.



Fans will have a pair of opportunities to meet Mangum and the rest of the 2017 Diamond Dawgs this week with Cowbell Yell set for Thursday, Feb. 9 and Fan Day to take place on Saturday, Feb. 11th.



The Diamond Dawgs will begin the 2017 season at Dudy Noble Field on Feb. 17 at 4 p.m. CT against 2016 College World Series participant Texas Tech.