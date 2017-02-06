Mississippi's first Zika cases of the year in Warren Co.

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported Monday its first cases of mosquito-borne illness of the year.

The two travel-related cases of Zika virus are residents of Warren County who traveled to an area north of Venezuela. There were 23 Mississippi travel-related Zika cases in 2016.

“It is important to remember that there are several types of mosquito-borne diseases, so it’s essential to always take precautions, protect yourself, and avoid mosquito exposure whenever possible at home or when traveling,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers.

Zika is a mosquito-borne virus that can cause devastating birth defects if contracted during pregnancy. Zika virus infection can cause a mild illness with symptoms (fever, joint pain, conjunctivitis and rash) lasting for several days to a week, but 80 percent of those infected show no symptoms at all.

Death is very rare.

Zika has been seen in parts of Africa, Southeast Asia, and some Pacific islands for years, but a recent Zika outbreak has been going on in approximately 50 countries, mostly in the Caribbean, Central and South America.

The Zika virus is spread through the bite of an infected mosquito. The breed of mosquito that is spreading Zika – Aedes aegypti – has not been detected in Mississippi since the early 1990s. The MSDH is currently conducting surveillance on all mosquito populations in the state.

Zika can also be spread through sexual transmission, even if symptoms are not present.

There are no available treatments or vaccines for Zika virus.

The MSDH Public Health Laboratory now has the ability to test for Zika in-house to allow for rapid turnaround and high volume testing should the need arise.

For more information on Zika or other mosquito-borne illnesses, visit The State Health Department website.

