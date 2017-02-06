Lexington Patrolman's car goes up in flames outside police department

In Holmes County, a Lexington patrolman's personal car went up in flames and now police are suspicious it could be intentional.

It happened Sunday morning around 3 a.m. outside the police department. A burned, mangled mess of the patrolman's vehicle is all that's left.

“It is a bad situation to be in,” said Chief Robert Kirklin.

Debris from Sunday's car fire is still very visible in the parking lot of LPD headquarters. Police Chief Robert Kirklin said it was a citizen who saw flames and smoke shooting out the Ford Taurus and ran inside to tell the dispatcher.

No one was injured, but Chief Kirklin says it could have been a whole lot worse.

“The car was destroyed and it could have destroyed the police department," said Chief Kirklin. "Also, we have other police cars in the parking lot and I have dispatch and other workers present here in the building.”

The torched vehicle belongs to a patrolman who has been on the force for a year-and-half. The chief would not say why or if the patrolman or the police department was a target.

He did say the preliminary investigation points to arson and he is not happy about it.

“If it is was arson, it is a bad situation to be in," said Chief Kirklin. "The officers work every day patrolling the streets, making sure people are safe. We will not tolerate anybody doing anything so selfish, so stupid and being a coward.”

If you have any information that can help in this case, you are asked to call Crime stoppers.

